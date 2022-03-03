Kogi Gov. felicitates Shehu of Borno on 13th coronation Anniversary

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai, on his 13th anniversary on the throne.

Bello’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday.

Bello lauded the traditional ruler for his sagacity and unwavering commitment to the people of Borno emirate, even in the face of Boko-Haram insurgency that nearly turned the hitherto peaceful state to a hotbed of conflict.

“As every generation will have a mission to fulfill, I am glad that 13 years on, Shehu Garbai has continued to work consistently to make life easy for the people of the emirate.

“He was also not deterred by the criminal activities of Boko-Haram terrorists who wanted to turn the state to a war zone,” Bello stated.

He expressed joy that the emirate and indeed, the entire state, were healing fast from the injuries caused by the terrorists and that peace was being…