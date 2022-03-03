New Electoral Act provides opportunity for free, fair elections – AANI

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) says the new Electoral Act provides new opportunity for free and fair elections in Nigeria.

AANI President, retired Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, said this at a news conference to announce the association’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Abubakar called on politicians to uphold global best practices and focus on the security, welfare, and economic prosperity of Nigerians above their personal ambitions and pecuniary interests as 2023 drew near.

The former I-G called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to activate all the provisions of the law towards the conduct of free and fair general elections in 2023.

He also urged broadminded and selfless individuals with capacity and courage to participate actively in the political process as part of efforts to rescue Nigeria.

“We must de-emphasise money politics and come…