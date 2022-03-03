NNPC, Dangote, Shell others sign gas supply deal

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Wednesday sealed a deal with partners on gas aggregation to increase local production of fertiliser in the country.

The Gas Aggregation Agreement was signed in Abuja on the sideline of the ongoing fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2022) with the theme “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partners for the phase two fertiliser plant include Dangote Fertiliser Ltd., Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), ENI, Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), Nigeria Agip Oil Company and TotalEnergies.

Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, during the signing said the deal was part of its drive to ensure greater utilisation of gas in the country, by way of conversion or monetisation in the form of Liquefied Natural Gas.

Kyari said NNPC had progressed its engagement with Dangote Group for…