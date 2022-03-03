Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House

By Ginika Okoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the professional conduct of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), saying that this has helped the resilience and continued growth of the banking industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration of Bankers’ House in Abuja on Thursday, Osinbajo noted that the banking industry contributed about N34.6 trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017.

The vice-president added that the industry also contributed N37.8 trillion in 2018, N42.7 trillion in 2019 and N53.3 trillion in 2020.

He added that the strict adherence to professional and ethical conduct by CIBN had also helped to guide the evolution of the banking industry, which had grown to become the envy of the African continent.

Osinbajo said that government would do everything possible to support the private sector, as the drivers of the nation’s economy.

“We understand that the realisation of our country’s potential at this…