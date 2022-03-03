Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins loading at depots to clear queues

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has commenced loading of trucks at all depots to clear current scarcity experienced across the country.

It added that there was availability of 1.7 billion litres of petrol currently in stock.

The NNPC, Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, made this known to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after a meeting with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Others present at the meeting were the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Kyari said that the additional fuel would relieve the situation in view of persistent queues which continued at the nation’s capital and other parts of the country with fewer stations dispensing the product.

“Currently, we have over 1.7 billion litres of PMS in our hands both in marine and on land.

“This means that…