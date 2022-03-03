Stakeholders want businesses to explore opportunities in AfCFTA

By Ginika Okoye

Stakeholders on Wednesday appealed to businesses to explore the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to grow their business and ensure economic growth.

They said during a webinar monitored in Abuja that the agreement had potential to help businesses to grow and bring about foreign direct investments.

Mr Francis Anatogu, the Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, said the objective of the agreement was to enhance competitiveness and promote industrial development.

Speaking at the fourth Symposium of Issuers and Investors Alternative Dispute Resolution Initiative (IIADRI), Anatogu said the agreement was also to facilitate movement of capital and investment.

He said that the agreement would help in policies harmonisation to make things easier for exporters.

Anatogu said that although the opportunities in AfCFTA were huge, Africa’s trade was only two to three per cent of global trade.

”At…