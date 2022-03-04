Access Bank to celebrate International Women’s Day

By Aderonke Ojediran

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potential, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day.

This is contained in a statement by Chioma Afe, Group Head, Retail marketing and analytics, Access Bank made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on March 10, is aimed at furthering the discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potential.

Afe said that panelists would explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for women economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for women in the future.

Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation,…