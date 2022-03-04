ECOWAS Court strategic to region`s objectives – President

By Lizzy Okoji

President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Edward said that the court plays a strategic role in actualising the objectives of ECOWAS through effective judicial procedures.

Asante stated this at a meeting with the Cape Verdean Ambassador to Nigeria, Belarmino Silva on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was to discuss the Court’s annual international conference to be hosted by Cape Verde from May 9 to 12.

Asante said that the conference is aimed at bringing together legal practitioners, academics, and judges to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting the sub-region.

“The conference is an important activity of the court that enables it to bring together legal practitioners, academics, and judges, including those that served in the court.

“The conference not only improves the visibility of the court in the host country but also enables it to engage with senior government officials and other stakeholders on issues…