Filmmaker calls for commission to boost sector’s GDP.

By Stellamaris Ashinze and Okuawan Offiong

A Filmmaker and Director, Martin Gbados, has urged government at all levels to create a film commission for the industry to strive and contribute more to the country’s GDP.

Gbados made the appeal, as a panelist, at the ongoing 2022 AfricaNXT Technology Conference, on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme for discussion was: “How to use movie to tell the Nigerian story to an international audience.”

According to Gbados, all the states in the USA, have a film commission, which makes production convenient for filmmakers in such climes.

“It is only Lagos that has a film commission. The absence in other states makes it a bit difficult for an expanded film production across the country.

“So, it is pertinent for government at all levels to create a stable and enabling environment for film production to thrive,” he said.

Gbados said the enabling environment could also be in the provision of loan at a low interest rate to…