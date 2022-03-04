Fuel Scarcity: Minister, NNPC push to overcome supply disruption

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says the Federal Government and regulatory authorities are making efforts to address fuel scarcity by ensuring that supply disruption is overcome.

The minister made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja after a meeting with some key leaders in the petroleum industry.

Sylva spoke shortly after meeting with Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd. and Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), among others.

“This kind of supply disruptions are like accidents, they are not desirable, we do not expect them to happen but they happened once in a while.

“This administration has done well as far as fuel supply is concern. I am quite happy to hear from the NNPC GMD and CEO of NMDPRA on all they have been doing to ensure the scarcity is controlled.

“From what they have told me, in few days there…