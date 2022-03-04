INEC may suspend CVR in July — Official

By Adeyemi Adeleye and Adekunle Williams

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday says it may likely suspend the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in July.

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the ongoing two-day Editorial Capacity Building Workshop for INEC Public Affairs Officers, held in Lagos.

Oyekanmi noted that the suspension might be attributed to the fact that most Nigerians are still waiting for the last minute rush before presenting themselves for the registration.

He, however, said that the commission was impressed by those who had completed their registration both online pre-registration and the physical capturing of biometrics.

“My advice to Nigerians, especially those who are qualified but have never registered before is to do so because we are likely to round off the exercise…