Military healthcare provider urges retirees to enroll in NHIS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Managing Director, Military Health Maintenance Limited (MHML), retired Rear. Adm. Azeez Afolayan has called on retired military personnel to properly enroll in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Afolayan made the call at a meeting with military veterans with the theme, “Strengthening Health Insurance Cover for the Military Veterans” on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the welfare and comfort of military veterans was a thing of concern, adding that military veterans were accorded the status of special citizens and respected and treated as such in many advanced counties.

Afolayan, a surgeon, said military veterans generally were unaware of the contents of the benefits package in DHML programme, saying the interactive meeting was intended to bring the veterans closer to the organisation.

He added that the meeting was also convened to enable them to interact with veterans in such a way as to fully benefit from the various provisions made for…