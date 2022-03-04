NPA designates Lilypond Terminal as non-oil export processing facility

By Ephraims Sheyin

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday affirmed the designation of the Lilypond Container Terminal in Ijora, Lagos as a specialised processing and handling facility for the exportation of the country’s locally made finished agricultural goods.

A statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, quoted the Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, as explaining that the move would ease the bureaucratic and logistical bottlenecks faced by exporters, thereby promoting better access of the country’s non-oil exports into international markets.

It said that the NPA helmsman made the pronouncement at the NPA’s Special Day celebration at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

According to him, the Lilypond Terminal will offer exporters a one-stop space to carry out their transactions at a reduced cost and time, thereby increasing their profit margin and competitiveness in the international…