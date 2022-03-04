Qatari Investments in Nigeria to hit N500bn, says Envoy

By Lizzy Okoji

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Al-Hajri, says his country has stepped up efforts to increase investment in Nigeria with expectations to hit about N500 billion before the year ends.

Al-Hajri said this at the Qatar-Nigeria Economic Forum on Friday in Abuja, saying that the Forum represented the most important economic event between the two countries.

According to him, public and private investors from Qatar are looking forward to finding more opportunities between the two countries to increase the volume of trade, technology transfer, and raise the level of the bilateral relations.

He said that through the Forum, sponsored by Qatar Development Bank, Qataris and Nigerians would find potential opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and partnerships in economic, cultural and trade fields.

“We are expecting that the Qatari Investment in Nigeria would reach by the end of this year more than N500 billion (one billion…