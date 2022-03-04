UNDP, Norwegian govt. empower 200 victims of violence in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Norwegian Government has trained and empowered 200 youths and women (victims of violence) in Osun on different vocational skills and equipping them with business starter packs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNDP, during the graduation and presentation of equipment to the trained persons, Tuesday, also inaugurated the Crisis Early Warning and Early Response System (CEWERS) for Osun.

Speaking at the programme, UNDP Deputy Representative in Abuja, Mr Lealem Dinku, said the inauguration of the UNDP/Norway assisted interventions, the CEWERS/Situation Room launch and graduation ceremony, is phenomenon to the peace, stability and development of the state.

Dinku, represented by Mr Mathew Alao, said the CEWERS would provide early warning signals that can be acted upon by government to strengthen the state’s peace and security.

He said the empowerment of…