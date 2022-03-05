Coronation: Attah Igala, a man of impeccable character- Yahaya Bello

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described the new Attah Igala, Matthew Opaluwa as a man of impeccable character who has been worthily selected in conformity with traditions, equity and fairness.

Bello said this on Friday in Idah when he visited the Attah at his palace before the official installation and presentation of Staff of Office.

Bello commended the hitch free process that saw the selection of Opaluwa as Attah of Igala, adding that the event would also be hitch free as the people were happy with his selection.

“For a hitch-free process that culminated into the selection of Attah Igala that we have today, we appreciated God Almighty.

“He is of impeccable character and he is a fulfilled personality, highly respected within his domain, in the country and across the world, we are proud of him.

“We welcome each and everyone of us to this historic event and I am confident that it is going to be a hitch free event and our return back to our…