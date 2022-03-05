EU, GIZ donate IT equipment to ECOWAS Commission

By Lizzy Okoji

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has donated IT equipment to the ECOWAS Commission as technical support to ensure effective service delivery of the Commission’s staff.

The EU and GIZ donated the equipment to the Commission in Abuja at the official launch of the EU-funded Institutional Support to ECOWAS (ISE) programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ISE programme is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency, and impact of the EU aid in West Africa.

Mrs Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said that the programme was developed to train internal personnel who will in turn train staff of the Commission.

She explained that the Internal Trainers will support in conducting regular training for old and new staff of the ECOWAS Commission.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you to the formal launch of the EU-funded Institutional…