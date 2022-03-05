Expert highlights role of livestock farming in attainment of UN SDGs

By Emmanuel Afonne

A Professor of Animal Science, Grace Jokthan, has highlighted the importance of livestock as the country march towards achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustaining Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Jokthan, who is a member of the Governing Council, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), spoke in Abuja while delivering the 18th inaugural lecture of the institution.

She said achieving rapid livestock production would play an important role in Nigeria’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the eradication of poverty and hunger thereby guaranteeing healthy lives.

“The SDGs adopted by member States of the United Nations in 2015 is a universal call for action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“The availability of adequate livestock feed source has been linked to reduction in poverty, hunger, malnutrition and the economic well-being of the populace.

“In…