Foundation stresses role of women empowerment to poverty alleviation

Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja, on Saturday in Abuja underscored the significance of women empowerment as key to alleviating poverty among vulnerable women in the nation’s capital.

The foundation’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Ms Cecilia Kadiri, stated this in a statement to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations announced the theme for 2022 as “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Kadiri said as part of activities commemorating the event, celebrated every March 8, that the foundation had made arrangements to empower vulnerable women and widows in the FCT and environs.

She expressed hope that the empowerment programme would go a long way in ensuring self-reliance and building self confidence in them.

Kadiri added that the empowerment would enable women generate income and improve their standard of living.

