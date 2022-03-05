NIES: Petroleum Ministry honours outstanding staff members

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has rewarded some officials of the ministry and its agencies for outstanding performance and service in different capacities between 2019 and 2021.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, presented the awards on Thursday Night in Abuja during the ministerial award at the Fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2022).

The summit dwelt on “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister presented the awards with the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Management Board, Mr Simbi Wabote and Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo , Permanent Secretary of the ministry, among others.

The awards given were in three different categories of seven each, depending on how the officials served.