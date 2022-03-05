Olu of Warri lauds Yahaya Bello for his developmental efforts

By Stephen Adeleye

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello’s progressive achievements in Kogi.

The traditional ruler gave the commendation when he visited Gov. Bello in Government house ahead of the coronation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the Attah of Igala.

The Olu specifically commended Bello for the visible development projects which he said he saw on his way to the state.

“Visiting the state for the first time was more of a homecoming for me , where part of the origin of the Itsekiri Kingdom could be traced to.

“The significance of the Kogi as a confluence state where the two great rivers, Benue and Niger meet will bring in more blessings and prosperity to the state.

“Everybody knows that I am the King of waters. And since here is where the two Rivers meet here, I use my authority, my great office to declare that Kogi is a prosperous state, it is a blessed state, it is a productive state.

“And the blessings that God…