Ukraine: Stranded Nigerians laud FG’s intervention as they set to depart Poland

By Lizzy Okoji

Some stranded Nigerians who fled Ukraine to Poland have appreciated the Federal Government for its efforts in ensuring their safe and successful evacuation to Nigeria.

The evacuees made this known in separate interviews with journalists on Friday, before departing the Warsaw International Airport in Poland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) repots that as at 8. 15 a.m, the Air Peace Air craft conveying the 180 evacuees had boarded the Air Peace Aircraft to full capacity.

The evacuees who narrated their terrible ordeal while trying to flee Ukraine, appreciated the Federal Government and its mission in Poland for all the arrangements.

Ms Eniola Badejo, a student from Ukraine appreciated the government’s efforts, but appealed for more information and better coordination as the exercise continued.

“We thank the Federal Government of Nigeria because it has been really tiring, we went through a lot of stress, many of us travelled all the way and we…