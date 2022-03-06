Convert isolation centres to infectious diseases emergency centres, IHVN advises FG

By Abujah Racheal

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has advised the Federal Government to convert the COVID-19 pandemic isolations centres across the country to Emergency Infectious Disease Centres for future outbreaks.

The Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr Patrick Dakum, gave the advice in Abuja at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

NAN reports that an isolation unit ensures that healthcare staff and the centres are equipped to deal with infectious disease outbreaks.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Federal Government, with the intervention of the Coalition Against COVID-19 and other partners, improvised and created the best possible equipped isolation centres across the country.

Dakum, therefore, said such centres could be converted to function as high-level isolation units for any infectious diseases even when COVID-19 was over.

He added: “I always give an example of the country doing this at the point where…