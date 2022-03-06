Dangote refinery will fix Nigeria’s oil volatility- Mansur

Dangote Group’s Executive Director and President of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has assured Nigerians that the upcoming Dangote Petroleum Refinery would help address the volatile fuel crisis in the country.

This is coming against the backdrop of torrents of commendations from President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Defence Minister Bashir Magashi.

Dangote Group is one of the winners at the Kaduna International Trade Fair that ended on Sunday.

Ahmed also said the refinery, which is due to commence operation later in the year would also impact positively on the Nigerian economy through conserving of foreign exchange and massive job creation.

He described the positive impact as monumental and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

Ahmed who was speaking weekend at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair said the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko…