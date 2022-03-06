Foundation advises against secret settlement of child molestation

By Okon Okon

The Abuja Moms Foundation (AMF), an Abuja-based non-profitable organisation, has advised law enforcement agencies against secrete settlement of child molestation cases, to deter perpetrators from such crime.

The Founder of the organisation, Mrs Happiness Ani, gave the advice on Saturday in Abuja, during a road-walk to create awareness against child molestation.

Ani, who was once a victim of the incident, attributed increase in molestation cases in Nigeria to wrong handling of such crimes by the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

She said that such include law enforcement agencies as well as parents` nonchalant attitudes to handling such cases.

“Often times, parents are made to keep quiet. Parents are cajoled into thinking it is okay to keep quiet when a child is molested.

“The walk is to create awareness against child molestation, to let mothers, fathers to speak up against child molestation and to fight against when a child is molested to make…