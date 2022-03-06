Human Virology Institute new campus to provide collaborative research, partnerships, says CEO

By Abujah Racheal

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) says its new campus in Abuja is meant to provide a platform for collaborative research and partnerships for quality health services for Nigerians.

The institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Patrick Dakum, gave the assurance in Abuja when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

Dakum said that the newly completed campus, a seven-storey twin tower in Abuja that would house the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE), would promote care and treatment, capacity building and research into infectious and non-infectious diseases in Nigeria.

He added that the building was equipped with hematology, chemistry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), microbiology, biorepository and gene sequencing laboratories, training centre and office spaces.

According to him, IHVN will continue to drive equitable access to health for both individuals and communities through innovative…