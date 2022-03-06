Islamic foundation reiterates commitment to provide world-class education

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Nurul Yaqeen Islamic Foundation, a faith-based organisation, has reiterated commitment to the provision of world-class Islamic and western education to the youth and children of the less privileged at affordable cost.

Director of the foundation, Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi, gave the assurance at the Third Annual Qur’anic Graduation held on Saturday in Abuja.

Al-Yolawi also said that the foundation is working assiduously to train and equip children and youths to be good ambassadors of Islam through academics and non-academic activities.

“We are also committed to ensuring that the foundation becomes one of the five top Islamic centres serving humanity in the Federal Capital Territory in terms of Islamic education and formal education, and a place where the less privileged will be given attention to their religious, family, social and financial issues through various lectures, skill acquisition and empowerment programmes.

“Similarly, we are determined…