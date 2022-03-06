Mark ‘D’ Ball Championship: Kada Stars, Bauchi Nets, off to flying start

By Victor Okoye

Kada Stars and Bauchi Nets Basketball Clubs were off to a flying start as they began their quest for qualification into the Round of 16 in the Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kada Stars defeated Bayelsa basketball team 64 – 42, while Bauchi Nets beat TAP basketball club of Ogun State 69 – 55 respectively in Matchday One Phase 1, Group 3 fixtures on Saturday.

Kada Stars showed their superiority early in the game as they dominated the match right from the blast of the referee’s whistle to take it 10-7, 22-10, 20-10, 12- 15.

Paul Dibal ran the show for the Kaduna-based clubside as he scored a total of 24 points, including four steals and four turnovers.

Dibal combined well with Umoru Babatunde who also garnered 14 points, including five rebounds and one assist for a massive 22 point lead at the end of a one-sided encounter.

In the other game also played on Saturday, Bauchi Nets…