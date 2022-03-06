New Lafia substation to become Nigeria’s transmission hub -NDPHC

By Constance Imasuen

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo, says the new Lafia Transmission Substation will become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

The NDPHC’s Head, Communication and Public Relations, Mr Emmanuel Ojor, who said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja explained that Ugbo said this at the substation in Lafia.

Ugbo said the facility was expected to boost electricity supply to at least one million households and businesses, and also improve the wellbeing of Nigerians in Nasarawa State.

“The new 2X150 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) and 2x60MVA 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (KV) transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.”

He explained that before the substation was built, Lafia was served by a single 70 Km distribution line from Akwanga.

He added that with a lot of…