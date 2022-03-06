Okowa salutes Obasanjo at 85

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocked 85 years.

Okowa said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.

He said Nigeria benefited immensely from the former president’s leadership at various times as several tangible key infrastructure and, economic reforms, were hallmarks of his leadership.

Okowa commended the former president for always lending his voice on national issues and for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the country and humanity.

He described the octogenerian as an epitome of nationalism and statesmanship and lauded him for his sustained contributions to peace and unity in Nigeria.

Okowa remarked that the former president had, through acknowledged efforts and effect, etched his name and Nigeria’s in global reckoning, adding that he was a well-respected personality in global affairs.

“On the occasion of your…