PAN Chairman felicitates Obasanjo @ 85

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd., Alhaji Ahmed Wadada on Saturday, felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday anniversary.

Wadada, in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Abuja, commended Obasanjo for his commitment to oneness and indivisibility of the country.

The PAN boss, who was a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, prayed to Almighty God to grant Obasanjo many more fruitful years.

The message read: “On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to heartily congratulate you on the milestone of attaining 85 years.

“I equally wish to congratulate you on your service to the country, and your commitment to oneness and indivisibility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There is hardly any major episode in Nigeria’s short history where your name and contribution does not feature.

“On this special occasion, I pray that Almighty God grants you many more years to…