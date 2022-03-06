Sokoto United beat hosts Oyah Sports FC to secure first win

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Visiting Sokoto United secured their first win of the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria National League (NNL) season by beating Oyah Sports FC of Abuja 3-1 on Saturday.

In their Group A1 fixture played at the Area 10 pitch, an Uche Collins brace and Mouktar Umar’s solitary strike gave the visitors their first win in four matches.

Sokoto United dominated the Match Day 4 game well enough in the first half and Collins gave them the opening goal in the 20th minute.

The second half saw the home team overcoming their seeming lethargy, applying more pressure on their opponents and this eventually paid off with William Ude’s 62nd minute equaliser.

Collins responded four minutes later for the Sokoto United team as he reclaimed the lead for his team.

Umar, however, sealed the victory for his team as he scored during a goal scramble two minutes into added time.

After the game, Martial Amodu, an excited captain of Sokoto United, lauded the team for the effort.

“I…