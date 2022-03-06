Traditional ruler decries increasing rate of illegal structures in Karu

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Sakaruyi of Karu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT, Emmanuel Yepwi, on Sunday, decried the increasing rate of illegal structures in his domain.

The traditional leader stated this when the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Mr Ikharo Attah, paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Karu, Abuja.

Yepwi appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Committee on city sanitation to urgently remove the illegal structures and shanties in his domain.

He said it had been discovered that the illegalities was being perpetrated by some criminal elements, who lived in makeshift shanties and other illegal structures in the community.

Yepwi, who expressed worry over the situation, said the suspected law breakers initially came in as law abiding citizens to the community, but over time revealed their real characters, by disregarding procedures and extant laws.

He noted that he had been…