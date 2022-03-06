We will equip Nigerians with knowledge, skills to drive innovations- Osinbajo

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says with the evolvement of technology, there is the need to equip Nigerians with the requisite knowledge and skills to drive innovations to solve challenges.

Osinbajo made this known in Abuja on Saturday, at the 2021/2022 First Lego League (FLL) Championship in Robotics with the theme: “Cargo Connect’’.

The championship which has students drawn from the six geo-political zones held in collaboration with the Coderina Education Technology and Foundation.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Intervention, Mr Fela Bank-Olemoh, said Nigeria needed to prepare its students for the future.

Bank-Olemoh noted that the competition aimed at equipping children between the ages of nine years and 16 years with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) skills using robotics.

“This event is indeed very important as it reminds us that the future of our dear…