We’ve not zoned out any seat in PRP, says National Chairman

By Naomi Sharang

The National Chairman, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Falalu Bello, says the party has not zoned out any of its political seats ahead of 2023 general elections.

He made this known in Abuja on Saturday during a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with the Board of Trustees (BOT) and other party stakeholders.

Bello said: “We have not zoned out the presidency to any part of Nigeria. Anybody from anywhere in Nigeria is free to come and contest for the presidential seat in PRP.

“We are not considering zoning. Anybody can come from any part of the country to contest. What is important to us is someone who has integrity.

“We will develop a template for selection of leadership in Nigeria and that template will cover the presidency, the governors and members of the national assembly.”

On the level of preparedness by the party, Bello said: “We shall contest, we have members that have indicated interest.

“We are in all the…