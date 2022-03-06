Yahaya Bello hails Obasanjo @ 85

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has felicitated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

Bello in a statement by his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, on Saturday in Lokoja, described Obasanjo as one with an uncommon wisdom whose exemplary leadership had brought remarkable impact to the country, Africa and across the globe.

He lauded Obasanjo on his recent interventions in the unrest in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“Happy birthday Your Excellency; in the course of the decades as a Military General, Head of State and the first democratically elected president at the return of democracy in 1999, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the Nigerian narrative.

“You have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership to deserve our greatest respect for the lives you have touched and the stability you brought to our country during your stewardship as the Head of State and president…