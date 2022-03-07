2023: Rep advises youth to compete, not clamour for power

By Naomi Sharang

Rep. Adeyemi Adaramodu representing Ekiti South West/Ikere/Orun/Ise Federal Constituency has advised youths to compete for power rather than just clamour for it.

Adaramodu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Youth Development, gave the advice at a policy dialogue titled “Not-Too- Young-To-Run-Act and Manifestos of Political Parties” in Abuja, on Monday.

The event was organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in collaboration with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).

He said the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act would only remain a law on paper if not activated by the youth themselves.

“The youth should not expect elders in positions of authority today to teach them how to unseat them or relinquish power to them voluntarily.

“They need to get involved in community development at the grassroots and use their population to change the narrative in the political space.

“If the space is not given to…