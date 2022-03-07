Fufu sellers solicit equipment to boost business

By Fidelia Okosodo Some fufu sellers in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, has called on government to provide them with equipment to facilitate cassava processing and boost their businesses.

The fufu sellers made the call on Monday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

Mrs Mary Aigbe, a popular cassava seller in Angwe Doka community in Mararaba, said she ventured into the cassava business in 2002.

She said that the business has helped her to take care of her family, even though she still runs it as a small-scale business.

According to her, the business wasn’t profitable when I started due to lack of funds to purchase cassava in large quantities.

”But now, with the proceeds I have gathered from the business, I now buy in large quantities and lack of storage equipment has now become a major challenge.

”With adequate equipment, I will be able to process more fufu and that means more sales and more profit,” she…