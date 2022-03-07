Ganduje unveils logo of Dala Inland Dry Port

By Lucy Ogalue

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday, in Abuja unveiled the logo for the Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP).

Ganduje said at the event that the state government had already invested over N2.7billion in the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the project, which was conceived over two decades ago, is proposed to be delivered in March.

“This project was conceived over 20 years ago, but did not go beyond paperwork. When we came in, we decided to give it political will.

“We were requested to provide an enabling environment, which was absolutely necessary.

“We (Kano State), had spent more than N2.7billion for access road, fencing of the whole site, provision of water, electricity, security around the area.

“So, we are happy that the project has taken off in earnest.

“We assure you that if Dala IDP is declared port of origin and destination, we will not be serving the state of Kano alone.

“We are extending discussion with the…