JAMB investigates six centres on alleged exploitation, warns vendors

By Veronica Dariya

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is investigating six accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres for alleged exploitation of candidates in its ongoing exercise.

The board disclosed this in the Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, JAMB on Monday, in Abuja.

JAMB said that the action, followed reports from its monitoring team, which had been going round the country to assess the conduct of the 2022 registration for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The team, JAMB said, monitored over 800 accredited centres nationwide.

“JAMB has placed six centres under watch giving the various reports against them.

“These centres are said to be involved in the exploitation of candidates and other breach of codes of operations as issued to all centres.

“These centres are being investigated and if established that they are involved, they would be delisted,” it stated.

