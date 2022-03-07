Nigeria to host 6-nation women’s T20 cricket tournament in Lagos

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) says it is hosting a six-nation T20 Invitational Cricket Tournament in Lagos from March 26 to raise female participation and development in the sport.

Uyi Akpata, the President of the Federation, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“Our female national team has been one of the most improved of all our national teams in the last five years and our gender inclusion development agenda has thrown up massive talents that have left us with an ever-improving side.

“Apart from celebrating the milestones that the Federation has achieved in raising tons of female cricketers through its grassroots project, this event will become a part of the process,” Akpata said.

According to him, the tournament will also create opportunities for the national female team to constantly square up with tough African oppositions and raise the bar for aspiring players.

Akpata also told NAN that beyond the…