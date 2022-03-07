Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relationship with Cuba -Runsewe

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, says Nigeria will strengthen its bilateral relationship with the Republic of Cuba, using arts and culture as potential tools.

Runsewe, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said this when the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Clara Escandell, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria and the Republic of Cuba have very rich cultural heritage.

The similarities that also exist both in music and dance need to be explored to create room for easy affiliation.

The director-general said that the NCAC had provided a platform for the diplomatic community to gather and rob minds on cultural issues to engender cultural diplomacy.

He said that the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo also brought other international community under one umbrella to network their arts and crafts to the rest of the world.

He said that…