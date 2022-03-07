NNPC Weekly: Gas flaring to end soon as company introduces new approval method

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) started the week with a move to tackle the challenges of gas flaring in the country.

The NNPC Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), Malam Mele Kyari, during a panel session at the just concluded Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES 2022) in Abuja, said part of the strategies would be to ensure that any proposed project without clear-cut plans to commercialise or use up its associated gas would no longer be approved.

He said gas utilisation was a major priority of both the Federal Government and NNPC as efforts were on to build infrastructure to replace the current fuel oil and diesel in the nation’s factories with gas which is a cleaner source of energy.

Kyari remarked that the trend was in tandem with the global reality of energy transition.

He, however, stressed that Nigeria as a country needed all the hydrocarbon of today to build the…