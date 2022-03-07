Surveillance, key technique for data collation on cancer, says Virologist

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN) announced on Sunday that surveillance was a key component of the techniques used by the institute to collate data for cancer.

The Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr Patrick Dakum, made the announcement when he featured at the flagship interview forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Dakum said the institute had over time, applied surveillance in not only collating data but knowing the pendulum of cancer infections.

“We use surveillance to monitor cancer, to know whether it is going up or down and to know where it has more prevalence.

“This will help in planning. When we say we want to support in cancer prevention, we will be able to predict correctly where and what type of cancer we are talking about.”

The virologist, who reiterated the imperatives of surveillance in the fight against cancer, said the institute had capacity for providing information needed in allocation of…