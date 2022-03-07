Ukraine, Russia prepare for 3rd round of peace talks

Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet for third round of negotiations, which both sides had said could take place on Monday.

The location and exact time of the talks is not mention yet.

The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

However, the attempt to evacuate Mariupol failed on Sunday, according to the Kremlin and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Russia and Ukraine traded blame for failing to adhere to the agreed ceasefire.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia, David Arachamija, rejected Russia’s core demands as “not acceptable” in an interview with Fox News.

“I would not say we are moving fast because we have a lot of people killed every day, especially civilians,” he said when asked about the progress of the…