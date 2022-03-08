2 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali, 4 wounded

By Cecilia Ologunagba

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) says its convoy hit an improvised explosive device in the north of Mopti on Monday, killing at least two ‘blue helmets,’ from Egypt, and wounding four others.

MINUSMA, in a statement, said the peacekeepers were part of a logistics convoy on its way to Timbuktu.

The UN Special Representative and head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, strongly condemned the attack in the volatile central region of Mali, where government forces have been fighting an Islamist insurgency for the past decade.

MINUSMA said Wane “recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

“He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort to identify the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be quickly brought to justice.”

He stressed that this latest attack, like the others that preceded it, “is a further reminder of the urgent need for even more sustained…