Army treats 500 cases of human rights violation

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said the Nigerian Army received and treated more than 500 complaints of human rights violations since 2016.

Kangye said this during the first quarter Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) media chat on Tuesday in Abuja adding that appropriate sanctions were applied where necessary.

He said the formation of the Civil-Military Legal Desk (CMLD) in February 2016 to address alleged human rights violations by troops during internal security and counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations was a milestone.

According to him, the desk, which is a cell under this department, receives and facilitates investigations of alleged human rights violations against military personnel and recommends appropriate sanctions.

Kangye said that the desk was established at the various divisions to address similar issues in their respective areas of responsibility, adding that plans were being made…