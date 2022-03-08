Edo govt pledges support for women in agriculture

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr Stephen Idehenre, has reiterated the state government’s readiness to encourage more women into agriculture for food security in the state.

Idehenre said this on Tuesday in Benin, when he played host to members of the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), Edo Chapter.

He said that women had the capacity to develop the nation through agriculture and should be supported.

He urged the association to furnish his office with data and information of its members who are into agropreneurs, so that they could be captured in the state’s intervention for farmers.

The commissioner said the state government was committed to bridging the economic and social gaps existing between male and female genders in the state for a sustainable future.

Idehenre said government was committed to supporting women as evidenced in the number of women appointed as permanent secretaries and…