FEC felicitates Osinbajo @ 65

By Okon Okon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has felicitated the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 65 birthday celebration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, conveyed the message on behalf of FEC in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, FEC describes Prof. Osinbajo as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to his fatherland.

“Prof. Osinbajo’s dexterity in leadership is exemplified in the management of the nation’s economy through the chairing of the National Economic Council (NEC), which has resulted in economic recovery.”

He said that his contributions were also impacted on the stabilisation of the macro economic policies in stimulating growth in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), for sustainable growth and development.

“FEC prayed God to continue to shower Prof. Osinbajo with good health, protection and wisdom…