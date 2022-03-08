Foundation advocates more equitable, inclusive future for women

By Aderogba George

An NGO, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), on Monday, advocated more equitable and inclusive future for women to attain their potentials and contribute meaningfully to society.

The foundation made the call in a statement in Abuja by its Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria, Mr Steve Aborisade, ahead of the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

Aborisade quoted the Country Programme Director, AHF Nigeria, Dr Echey Ijezie, as saying that the “IWD is an avenue to celebrate women who have made impact to ‘Break the Bias’ of issues holding them back from reaching their full potentials.

“The avenue to work with women on our programme and in extension, women generally is one we usually embrace because of the significant contributions of women to the successes we are recording.

“The foundation ensures we prioritise women and especially indigent clients by providing palliatives to bridge the impact of COVID-19 on their…